Look: Redskins Scoreboard Misspells London Fletcher During Ring of Fame Ceremony

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2019

Former Washington Redskins linebacker London Fletcher is honored and places in the Ring of Honor, at halftime during an NFL football game between the Washington Redskins and the Chicago Bears, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Former Washington linebacker London Fletcher spent seven years (2007 to 2013) playing in the nation's capital, making four Pro Bowls in the process.

During Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears, however, Washington honored Fletcher by inducting him into the team's Ring of Fame. When it came time for the ceremony, though, there was an unfortunate error:

Not a great look.

Fortunately for Fletcher, the team did get his name and number correct on the commemorative placard:

Fletcher piled up 955 tackles, 11.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and 12 interceptions during his Washington career.

