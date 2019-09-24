Look: Redskins Scoreboard Misspells London Fletcher During Ring of Fame Ceremony

Look: Redskins Scoreboard Misspells London Fletcher During Ring of Fame CeremonySeptember 24, 2019
Former Washington linebacker London Fletcher spent seven years (2007 to 2013) playing in the nation's capital, making four Pro Bowls in the process.
During Monday night's game against the Chicago Bears, however, Washington honored Fletcher by inducting him into the team's Ring of Fame. When it came time for the ceremony, though, there was an unfortunate error:
Fortunately for Fletcher, the team did get his name and number correct on the commemorative placard:
Washington Redskins @Redskins
.@LFletcher59 is officially in the Ring of Fame #HTTR https://t.co/683NsXAyrl
Fletcher piled up 955 tackles, 11.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles and 12 interceptions during his Washington career.
