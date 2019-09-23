Waiver Wire Week 4: Daniel Jones, Wayne Gallman, Dante Pettis and Top Pickups

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

They say that good things come in threes, so, hopefully, the third week of the 2019 NFL season has bequeathed some quality pickups upon our fantasy football waiver wires. Whether through injury, performance or miscellaneous happenstance, the Week 4 waiver wire has legitimate targets.

With the New York Giants’ prodigal running Back, Saquon Barkley, in crutches, Wayne Gallman becomes a must-add for expected volume alone. With a game-winning touchdown, the San Francisco 49ers’ Dante Pettis may have finally worked his way out of Kyle Shanahan’s doghouse and into our lineups.

Those two highlight our list, but others deserve consideration depending on your needs. As always, for maximum utility, we don’t include players who are owned in over 30 percent of Yahoo leagues. But, if you’re in a shallower league, last week’s waiver targets could be of use.

Headlined by Gallman and Pettis, here are Week 4’s top waiver pickups, followed by some backing for each.

Week 4 Waiver-Wire Targets

Kyle Allen, QB, CAR (2 percent owned)

Daniel Jones, QB, NYG (16 percent owned)

Rex Burkhead, RB, NE (24 percent owned)

Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG (4 percent owned)

Ronald Jones, RB, NYG (25 percent owned)

Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN (20 percent owned)

Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (17 percent owned)

Darrel Williams, RB, KC (6 percent owned)

Jeff Wilson, RB, SF (4 percent owned)

Cole Beasley, WR, BUF (8 percent owned)

Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (4 percent owned)

Dante Pettis, WR, SF (24 percent owned)

Preston Williams, WR, MIA (3 percent owned)

Kyle Allen, QB, CAR

2 percent owned

Week 3 passing: 19/26, 261 yards, four touchdowns

While most defenses aren’t as lifeless as the current Arizona Cardinals, Allen showed some legitimate promise and seems capable of capitalizing upon the Carolina Panthers’ offensive talent that a hobbled Cam Newton was unable to.

Daniel Jones, QB, NYG

16 percent owned

Week 3 passing: 23/36, 336 yards, two touchdowns

Week 3 rushing: four carries, 28 yards, two touchdowns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a deplorable secondary, but Danny Dimes comfortably took advantage in his first start, got the win and pulled off a fat stat line. New York’s offensive line is atrocious, but Danny’s ability to run still gives him serious upside.

Rex Burkhead, RB, NE

24 percent owned

Week 3 rushing: 11 carries, 47 yards, one touchdown

Week 3 receiving: seven targets, six receptions, 22 yards

No James White, so take his stat line with a grain of salt. But, Burkhead still got 18 looks (11 carries and seven targets) while Sony Michel got just 10. It’s a committee, but Burkhead has impressed and could continue to do so if Michel or White ever miss time.

Wayne Gallman, RB, NYG

4 percent owned

Week 3 rushing: five carries, 13 yards

Week 3 receiving: one target

Saquon Barkley, seen on the sideline in a walking boot and on crutches, has been diagnosed with a high ankle sprain and has an MRI scheduled (per Adam Schefter). Saquon averages 21 looks a game (14.5 carries and 6.5 targets), so Gallman could step into a massive workload. He averages 4.0 yards per carry on his career and has receiving ability, so, depending on the severity of Barkley’s injury, Gallman’s talent and opportunity could overcome New York’s miserable offensive line.

Ronald Jones II, RB, TB

25 percent owned

Week 3 rushing: 14 carries (led), 80 yards

Week 3 receiving: one target, one reception, 41 yards

Another committee, but Jones could overcome Peyton Barber with more performances like this.

Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN

20 percent owned

Week 3 rushing: 12 carries, 58 yards, one touchdown

A high-end handcuff, Mattison proved he has the talent and situation to win leagues if Dalvin Cook ever misses time.

Tony Pollard, RB, DAL

17 percent owned

Week 3 rushing: 13 carries, 103 yards, one touchdown

Week 3 receiving: three targets, three receptions, 25 yards

The highest-end handcuff, Pollard similarly proved he has the talent and situation to dominate leagues if Ezekiel Elliott ever misses time.

Darrel Williams, RB, KC

6 percent owned

Week 3 rushing: nine carries, 62 yards

Week 3 receiving: five targets, five catches, 47 yards

Just as quickly as it arrived, the Darwin Thompson hype train has been replaced by the steady churning of Darrel Williams. He led the team in carries for Week 3 and showed off some versatility. Worth monitoring because we now know that Williams is next in the pecking order if the fragile LeSean McCoy and Damien Williams get hurt.

Jeff Wilson, RB, SF

4 percent owned

Week 3 rushing: eight carries, 18 yards, two touchdowns

Week 3 receiving: one target

Ugly committee, but Wilson is getting all of the red zone work. Four touchdowns over two weeks is nothing to scoff at.

Cole Beasley, WR, BUF

8 percent owned

Week 3 receiving: 10 targets, eight receptions, 48 yards, one two-point conversion

After receiving nine targets in Week 1 and four in Week 2, Beasley established a stronger rapport with Josh Allen by earning double-digit looks in Week 3. He could turn into a starter in points-per reception leagues.

Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT

4 percent owned

Week 3 receiving: six targets (2nd after JuJu), three receptions, 52 yards, one touchdown

Week 3 rushing: one carry, six yards

Donte Moncrief was a healthy inactive, so Johnson is a starter for the foreseeable future. In his first start, he got the second-most targets on the team (after JuJu Smith-Schuster) and certainly capitalized. With third-round pedigree, Johnson has the talent to create plays and Pittsburgh seems to understand that as they even gave him a rushing attempt in Week 3.

Dante Pettis, WR, SF

24 percent owned

Week 3 receiving: five targets, four receptions, 20 yards, one touchdown

It hasn’t been pretty for Pettis in 2019, but things may finally be turning around. After earning just one target in the first two weeks, Pettis got five in Week 3 (second-most on the team after George Kittle) and turned them into four receptions—including the game-winning touchdown. Pettis has serious talent and could live up to his second-round pedigree if he works his way back into Shanahan’s good graces.

Preston Williams, WR, MIA

3 percent owned