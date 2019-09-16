Waiver Wire Week 3: Player Deebo Samuel and DJ Chark Highlight Pickups to Know

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Another week of injuries and surprise performances replenished fantasy football's waiver wire for Week 3. While there is still the Monday night game left, we already has some pickups for managers to begin considering.

The top adds for this week are wide receivers, as the Jacksonville Jaguars' DJ Chark Jr. built upon an impressive Week 1 and the San Francisco 49ers' Deebo Samuel delivered a strong case to be their top option. Still, a few players at other positions should have also popped up on fantasy radars.

As usual, we'll only discuss players that are not owned in more than 30 percent of leagues (using Yahoo as a baseline). If you are in a shallower, or simply chaotic, league, check if guys like Mecole Hardman (40 percent), Terry McLaurin (51 percent) and Peyton Barber (47 percent) are still available.

You can also get a refresher and go through our Week 2 waiver targets, since three of the aforementioned five players received mention.

Primarily motivated by a combination of a player's expected opportunity going forward and the talent they've shown thus far, here are some targets to dissect ahead of another busy waiver-wire Wednesday.

Week 3 Waiver-Wire Targets

Frank Gore, RB, BUF (8 percent owned)

Raheem Mostert, RB, SF (16 percent owned)

Will Dissly, TE, SEA (6 percent owned)

DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAX (12 percent owned)

Bennie Fowler, WR, NYG (0 percent owned)

Hunter Renfrow, WR, OAK (6 percent owned)

Demarcus Robinson, WR, KC (6 percent owned)

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (14 percent owned)

Chark had good things to say about his new quarterback, Gardner Minshew II, after he pulled in four targets for four receptions, 146 yards and one touchdown in Week 1. Then, in Week 2 he earned a team-high nine targets for seven receptions, 55 yards and another touchdown. While Dede Westbrook seemed to be Nick Foles' favorite target, all signs point to Chark being Minshew's.

Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (14 percent owned)

Like their running back corps, the 2-0 49ers also have a messy committee of wide receivers with no clear head honcho. With 10 targets across the past two weeks, Samuel has now been thrown at by Jimmy Garoppolo four more times than any other wide receiver. He turned a team-high seven targets into five receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown in Week 2, suggesting that the 2019 second-round pick could legitimately emerge as Garoppolo's top receiver.

Here are some lighter notes on the other players mentioned:

Frank Gore, RB, BUF

8 percent owned

Week 2 receiving: two targets, two receptions, 15 yards

Week 2 rushing: 19 carries, 68 yards, one touchdown

Another week of double-digit carries and meager production for Gore. But, although it might not be thrilling, impressive rookie Devin Singletary seemed to pull a hamstring in Week 2, so Gore's workload could increase moving forward.

Raheem Mostert, RB, SF

16 percent owned

Week 2 rushing: 13 carries, 83 yards

Week 2 receiving: four targets, three receptions, 68 yards, one touchdown

San Francisco's backfield is a mess, with Jerick McKinnon and Tevin Coleman each nursing injuries, but Mostert impressed in Week 2. He led the team in carries and targets, showing some versatility and a nose for the end zone. Rushing duties were still a nearly even split (Matt Breida and Jeff Wilson Jr. had 12 and 10 carries, respectively), but Mostert (and even Wilson, who got two touchdowns as the primary goal-line back) is worth monitoring if he's able to outshine a muddy situation.

Will Dissly, TE, SEA

6 percent owned

Week 2 receiving: five targets, five receptions, 50 yards, two touchdowns

In Week 1, Dissly only pulled in two targets for one reception and 12 yards. Disregarding volume, however, the 2018 fourth-round pick now has four touchdowns in six career games with Russell Wilson.

Bennie Fowler, WR, NYG

0 percent owned

Week 2 receiving: 10 targets, 5 receptions, 51 yards

Week 2 rushing: one carry, 20 yards

The New York Giants have an injury-riddled selection of pass-catchers, with Bennie Fowler seemingly emerged in Week 2. After receiving just five targets in Week 1, Fowler led the team in targets and even received a carry in Week 2. By necessity or not, the team seems to believe in his abilities.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, OAK

6 percent owned

Week 2 receiving: eight targets, four receptions, 30 yards

The Hard Knocks and Clemson star led the Oakland Raiders in targets for Week 2. The production isn't there yet, but he could end up proving valuable, especially in point-per-reception leagues, as Carr's top target in the slot.

Demarcus Robinson, WR, KC