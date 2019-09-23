NFL Rumors: Jalen Ramsey May Not Practice Due to Flu, Still Wants Jaguars Trade

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey will reportedly not practice Monday and could sit out the entire week because of the flu.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, noting that the two sides are still in a "standoff" about Ramsey's future. Ramsey requested a trade last week, citing a falling out with management. The Jaguars have yet to acquiesce and played him in Thursday's win over the Tennessee Titans.

"Some disrespectful things were said on their end that made me definitely walk out and call my agent as soon as I walked out," Ramsey said in an Uninterrupted podcast with Nate Burleson. "I said, 'It's time. My time is up here in Jacksonville.' I said, 'I want to ask for a trade.' I was truly at peace, like I wasn't in a mindset of making a decision while I was angry. I was completely calm. I still stand by that decision to ask for a trade."

Ramsey and Jaguars management had a contentious relationship over the summer due to a lack of progress on a contract extension. The first four players in Ramsey's draft class have received a new contract; Ramsey was the fifth overall pick.

There was no momentum on a new deal when Ramsey arrived at Jaguars camp in a Brinks truck, and things have only continued to sour from there. He has been among the best cornerbacks in the NFL since being taken in the 2016 draft, making the Pro Bowl twice and earning a first-team All-Pro nod in 2017.

The Jaguars appear to have no desire to trade Ramsey at this point, especially coming off a promising performance against Tennessee. The AFC South is considered a winnable division with no obvious favorite, and trading Ramsey would be an admission this season is going nowhere.

Perhaps it'll take another loss or two—or a prolonged mysterious illness—to push this situation toward its likely conclusion.