Zinedine Zidane Hails Real Madrid Win over Sevilla as Best Since His Return

Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Zinedine Zidane has said Real Madrid's 1-0 win at Sevilla on Sunday was the most satisfying result he has had since returning to Los Blancos as manager back in March.

Karim Benzema's excellent 64th-minute header was the difference at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, and Real were also superb defensively against a Sevilla side that started the weekend top of La Liga:

Real are now second in the table with only goal difference separating them and Athletic Club

Zidane said afterwards he was impressed with his side's display to remain unbeaten this season in the league, per Marca:

"Firstly, I'm happy. We put in a great display for 90 minutes at a tough ground. I have to congratulate all my players. It's a collective win and I'm happy for everyone.

"It's the game that has satisfied me the most since I returned. Everyone on the pitch helped out. We had difficult moments, but there was a noticeable solidarity in these moments. You have to play well for the full 90 minutes at a place like this."

He also picked out Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez, players largely defined by their creativity and goals, for their defensive work against Sevilla:

"We know that we can create chances, but everyone's defensive work has been the key to winning. Those three in particular did a lot of defending. In a difficult match like today, everyone has to do it."

Negativity has surrounded Real for much of this season, and Zidane's future as manager was being widely questioned after last week's 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League:

With almost an identical team to the one that lost in Paris—the only change to the starting XI was Sergio Ramos in for Eder Militao—Real went to Sevilla and came away with a valuable three points.

Not only did it take them up to second in La Liga, but they now sit four points clear of rivals Barcelona after the Blaugrana were shocked by Granada.

A win at home to Osasuna on Wednesday and Real could potentially find themselves as the front runners early in the title race.

In his first spell in charge at Real between January 2016 and May 2018, Zidane led Real to three consecutive Champions Leagues and the 2016-17 Spanish title.

That is a remarkable record, and despite the fact Real have often looked unconvincing this season under the former playmaker, the performance against Sevilla suggests they could become the team to catch in Spain this term.