Bettor Places Massive $500K Wager on Underdog Browns to Cover vs. Rams on SNF

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns might really be back after all.

A bettor in New Jersey had so much confidence that Baker Mayfield and Co. will cover a 3.5-point spread against the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday night's game that they placed a stunning $500,000 bet:

Not to be the bearer of bad news, but Cleveland has looked nothing like a Super Bowl contender this season.

It lost by 30 points to the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and then struggled to pull away from a New York Jets team playing with its third-string quarterback in Week 2. Fortunately for the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. provided extra breathing room with an 89-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

The bettor may need plenty of that Odell magic Sunday when the Browns host the defending NFC champion Rams.

No pressure, Browns.