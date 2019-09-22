Bettor Places Massive $500K Wager on Underdog Browns to Cover vs. Rams on SNF

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2019

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) gestures to fans after an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns might really be back after all.

A bettor in New Jersey had so much confidence that Baker Mayfield and Co. will cover a 3.5-point spread against the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday night's game that they placed a stunning $500,000 bet:

Not to be the bearer of bad news, but Cleveland has looked nothing like a Super Bowl contender this season.

It lost by 30 points to the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and then struggled to pull away from a New York Jets team playing with its third-string quarterback in Week 2. Fortunately for the Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. provided extra breathing room with an 89-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

The bettor may need plenty of that Odell magic Sunday when the Browns host the defending NFC champion Rams.

No pressure, Browns.

Related

    Cowboys CB Trolls Dolphins

    Davon Godchaux was hyping his play on Twitter, and Jordan Lewis hit him with the truth 📸

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cowboys CB Trolls Dolphins

    Davon Godchaux was hyping his play on Twitter, and Jordan Lewis hit him with the truth 📸

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Saquon Out Rest of Game with Ankle Injury

    Barkley won’t return vs. Bucs and is in a walking boot

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Saquon Out Rest of Game with Ankle Injury

    Barkley won’t return vs. Bucs and is in a walking boot

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Emmanuel Sanders: Broncos 'Living in a World of Suck'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Emmanuel Sanders: Broncos 'Living in a World of Suck'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Mahomes Outduels Lamar as Chiefs Down Ravens

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Outduels Lamar as Chiefs Down Ravens

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report