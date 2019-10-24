Report: Padres Hire Rangers' Jayce Tingler as Manager to Replace Andy Green

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres have hired Jayce Tingler as their new manager, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday.

Tingler, 38, is a former minor leaguer who was hired as the Texas Rangers' major league field coordinator in 2015. Tingler then spent time as an assistant general manager for the Rangers before becoming interim bench coach late in the 2018 season following the firing of manager Jeff Banister.

During the 2019 season, he served as the Rangers' major league player development field coordinator.

Tingler has previous managerial experience in the Dominican Summer League (2007-09) and the Arizona Fall League (2010).

The Padres fired Andy Green on Sept. 21 and named bench coach Rod Barajas interim manager to finish out the 2019 season. Green had led the club since 2016 and posted a sub-.500 record in each of his four seasons. Overall, the 42-year-old was 274-366 in San Diego.

"We have more talent and a better ballclub than the way we are playing," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said after the move. "We are trying to build toward something. Big picture-wise, we think we are in a good place."

Posting a losing record for the ninth consecutive season at 70-92 is not what the club envisioned when signing Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract in February. The club previously signed first baseman Eric Hosmer ahead of the 2018 season for eight years and $144 million.

Add in rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who was lost for the season Aug. 16 with a back injury, and San Diego has a promising core that should be in postseason contention.

Tingler will likely be under a critical eye given the Padres' expectation to contend now.