Report: Padres Hire Rangers' Jayce Tingler as Manager to Replace Andy Green

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IIOctober 24, 2019

Texas Rangers major league player development field coordinator Jayce Tingler watches in the third inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres have hired Jayce Tingler as their new manager, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday.

Tingler, 38, is a former minor leaguer who was hired as the Texas Rangers' major league field coordinator in 2015. Tingler then spent time as an assistant general manager for the Rangers before becoming interim bench coach late in the 2018 season following the firing of manager Jeff Banister.

During the 2019 season, he served as the Rangers' major league player development field coordinator.

Tingler has previous managerial experience in the Dominican Summer League (2007-09) and the Arizona Fall League (2010).

The Padres fired Andy Green on Sept. 21 and named bench coach Rod Barajas interim manager to finish out the 2019 season. Green had led the club since 2016 and posted a sub-.500 record in each of his four seasons. Overall, the 42-year-old was 274-366 in San Diego.

"We have more talent and a better ballclub than the way we are playing," Padres general manager A.J. Preller said after the move. "We are trying to build toward something. Big picture-wise, we think we are in a good place."

Posting a losing record for the ninth consecutive season at 70-92 is not what the club envisioned when signing Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract in February. The club previously signed first baseman Eric Hosmer ahead of the 2018 season for eight years and $144 million.

Add in rookie shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who was lost for the season Aug. 16 with a back injury, and San Diego has a promising core that should be in postseason contention.

Tingler will likely be under a critical eye given the Padres' expectation to contend now.

Related

    Report: Phillies Hire Joe Girardi

    Former Yankees manager to become Philly's next skipper (multiple reports)

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Phillies Hire Joe Girardi

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Top 10 Corner OFs on the FA Market

    San Diego Padres logo
    San Diego Padres

    Ranking the Top 10 Corner OFs on the FA Market

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Padres Winter League Report: October 23 (Miller 1-for-3 in Peoria/Naylor steals another base in D.R.)

    San Diego Padres logo
    San Diego Padres

    Padres Winter League Report: October 23 (Miller 1-for-3 in Peoria/Naylor steals another base in D.R.)

    James Clark
    via East Village Times

    Astros Hold Players-Only Meeting After Game 2

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Astros Hold Players-Only Meeting After Game 2

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report