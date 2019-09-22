Kevin Durant Rumors: 'Feeling' in NBA 'Trending Toward' Nets SF Playing in 2020

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Kevin Durant is recovering from a ruptured Achilles, but the latest rumblings suggest that he could return at some point in the 2019-20 season.

According to Brian Lewis of the New York Post: "Though Nets GM Sean Marks refused to rule Durant out for the season, the feeling within the league is trending toward him potentially playing this season."

Durant, 30, suffered the injury on June 10 during the NBA Finals, eventually won by the Toronto Raptors. The feeling coming into the season has been that Durant could miss the entirety of the upcoming season, though the Nets are holding out hope that he could return.

Spencer Dinwiddie spoke to Lewis about the possibility of Durant returning:

"I know KD is taking the rehab process ultra-serious. He wants to come back as soon as it's appropriate, and healthy and the right decision for him, and then also subsequently that would also be the right decision for us.

"The beautiful part about this is, the man is 7-foot and one of the best shooters of all time. At worst you get Dirk [Nowitzki], and Dirk was a monster. So we're ready for him to come back whenever he wants to and whenever he's ready to do so, and we know that he's going to be a phenomenal major piece of our roster."

Dinwiddie added that he has high expectations for the Nets, especially if Durant returns:

"We're definitely going to improve. We added talent across the board. But it all depends on chemistry and cohesiveness. That's always the trouble, that's always the elephant in the room, right? Last year we were able to come together, even with injuries and in some cases kind of galvanizing the group in a sense.

"We've obviously added a ton more talent across the board. We're a more talented team. But if we don't come together then it doesn't matter. That's our job as a unit. And if we do, then yeah, of course, you want to contend for a title. You don't put together a roster like this and not want to do that. We just signed the best player in the world."

There's an argument to be made that one of LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard or reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world. But a healthy Durant is absolutely in the conversation. He was electric in the postseason for the Golden State Warriors when he was able to play, averaging 32.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and a block per game.