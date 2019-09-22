Video: Mateusz Kieliszkowski Wins 2019 Arnold Classic Europe Pro Strongman Event

NOEL CELIS/Getty Images

The world's strongest men were on show at the Arnold Classic Europe in Barcelona on Saturday, and it was Poland's Mateusz Kieliszkowski who came out on top in the Pro Strongman event.

The 26-year-old led every step of the way in the competition, which started with the log press, after which he headed Maxime Boudreault by 1.5 points.

See his impressive performance below:

Rogue Fitness provided some images of the back-breaking action:

Having established a lead, the 6'5" Kieliszkowski, who finished second in the 2019 World's Strongest Man, breezed through the frame carry as Boudreault faded.

A brilliant showing in the deadlift saw him go into the final event, the arm-over-arm sled pull, with a 1.5-point lead over Ukraine's Oleksii Novikov, and he had more than enough to come out on top.