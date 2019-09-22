Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors: Jaguars Not Interested in Deal Despite CB's Request

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 22, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey stands on the sideline during the opening ceremonies of an NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars are "not interested" in trading star cornerback Jalen Ramsey and "he would have been sent away by now" if they intended on dealing him, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

But that doesn't mean the standoff between the two sides is over, as Schefter noted:

"Ramsey still is adamant that he wants to be traded, and this stance sets up a potential showdown between the player and team to see which side gets what it wants. In the coming days, once the Jaguars return to practice Monday, Ramsey could try to force the team's hand.

"Practice will offer the first clue as to Ramsey's strategy. If he participates in practice, he will appear to be going along with the team's stance. But if because of his continued unhappiness, Ramsey finds a reason not to practice, that will be a sign that the showdown is on."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

