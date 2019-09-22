MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon 2019 Results: Marc Marquez Races to Dominant Win

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Marc Marquez continued to stamp his authority on the 2019 MotoGP season, as he coasted to victory at the Aragon Grand Prix on Sunday.

Starting on pole, the Honda rider was sharp off the line and quickly able to put distance between himself and the chasing pack. In the end, he was over four seconds ahead of Andrea Dovizioso in second, while Jack Miller finished in third place after overtaking Maverick Vinales on the final lap.

Success for Marquez in his home country further tightens what was already a vice-like grip on the world championship race. The victory means Marquez now has a 98-point lead over Dovizioso, with just five races remaining in the 2019 campaign.

Here is the moment the five-time world champion crossed the finish line to secure victory:

Given how impressive Marquez was in qualifying, there was a sense he needed to make an error at the start to prevent a processional race.

Unfortunately for the rest of the field, the Spaniard was quick to get away:

Within a lap, Marquez had extended his lead to over one second and those hoping for battles on track turned their attentions to scraps further back in the field, with the Honda man consistently extending his advantage at the head of the race.

The Box Repsol account put the world champion's dominance into some context:

In the early stages, Alex Rins was the unfortunate victim of an error from Franco Morbidelli. The latter lost control of his Petronas Yamaha and took Rins off the circuit with him; the Suzuki rejoined the race in 18th and with plenty of work to do to secure a points finish on the day.

Behind Marquez, the battle for second spot was between Vinales and Miller initially, before Dovizioso joined the squabble, working his way through the field after starting 10th on the grid.

With nine laps remaining, Dovizioso managed to get by Miller and started to hunt down Vinales, who had managed to build a gap in second place.

Per Motorsport Radio, after a challenging week in Aragon the Ducati star was producing on race day:

Eventually, Dovizioso was able to get by Vinales to take second spot with two laps remaining:

The Yamaha's tyres were clearly struggling at the late stage of the race and that allowed Miller to close up on Vinales on the final lap. At the first turn of it, the Australian flew by his rival to secure the final podium position.

Meanwhile, at the front of the race Marquez was in the clear and was able to coast to the chequered flag. It was the Spaniard's eighth win of a campaign that he has dominated for long spells.

Marquez could seal the title in Thailand in two weeks should he win and his rivals struggle. However, it's been evident for a long time that the Honda star was going to be too good for the rest of the field in 2019.