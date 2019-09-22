NFL Week 3 Live Stream Guide, Game Times and TV Schedule

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

We still don't know which NFL teams are legitimate contenders and which ones are staring down a lost season. What we do know is that a quarter of the league remains winless after two gameweeks, which makes Week 3 vital.

This isn't exactly a must-win week for the eight 0-2 teams, but it's close.

As ESPN's Mina Kimes recently pointed out, only six teams have overcome 0-3 starts and managed to make the playoffs. The Houston Texans did it last year, so there is reason for teams to maintain hope. Still, 0-3 is an unwelcome way to start.

Meanwhile, nine teams have a chance to get to 3-0 in Week 3. That won't guarantee a postseason berth—the Miami Dolphins started 3-0 last year and finished 7-9—but it is an enviable position.

For such an early point in the season, there's a lot at stake in Week 3. You'll want to catch as much of the action as possible, so here we will run down the remaining schedule, along with television and live-stream information for each game. We will also examine some of the latest storylines heading into Sunday.

NFL Week 3 Schedule, TV and Live Stream

Sunday, September 22



1 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills: CBS, CBS All Access

Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles: Fox, Fox Sports Go

New York Jets at New England Patriots: CBS, CBS All Access

Oakland Raiders at Minnesota Vikings: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs: CBS, CBS All Access

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts: CBS, CBS All Access

Denver Broncos at Green Bay Packers: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Miami Dolphins at Dallas Cowboys: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:05 p.m. ET

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:25 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at San Francisco 49ers: CBS, CBS All Access

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks: CBS, CBS All Access

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers: CBS, CBS All Access

8:20 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns: NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, September 9/23

8:15 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears at Washington Redskins: ESPN, WatchESPN

Kyle Allen to Start for Carolina

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The quarterback carousel has been spinning since Week 1. Nick Foles is on injured reserve. So is Ben Roethlisberger. The New Orleans Saints aren't putting Drew Brees on IR, but Brees is expected to miss significant time after undergoing surgery on his throwing hand.

You can add the Carolina Panthers to the list of teams starting a different quarterback in Week 3. With Cam Newton nursing a foot injury, the Panthers announced that second-year quarterback Kyle Allen will get the start.

"The one thing we don't want to do is have another setback," head coach Ron Rivera said, per The Athletic's Joe Person. "So we want to make sure [Newton] is ready to roll and his foot can handle it."

Allen started one game for Carolina at the end of the 2018 season. He passed for 228 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in a 33-14 win over the Saints. Carolina could use a similar performance Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

A loss to Arizona would put the Panthers in the dreaded 0-3 club.

The Daniel Jones Era Is Set to Begin

The New York Giants are also starting a different quarterback in Week 3, though this change isn't the product of an injury. New York has decided that the time for rookie Daniel Jones to take the keys from Eli Manning is at hand.



Jones' first start will come against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that appears to be on the rise under new head coach Bruce Arians. In addition to facing a team with some momentum in a hostile environment, Jones will go up against a defense that is allowing just 304 yards per game, eighth-fewest in the NFL.

Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is likely to test Jones with pressure early and often.

"They blitz a lot, so you've got to be on your toes," Giants running back Saquon Barkley said, per Matt Lombardo of NJ.com.

While Barkley should be able to take some of the pressure off of Jones via the running game, Jones will have to make his fair share of plays to notch a victory. Tampa Bay is allowing an average of just 68.5 rushing yards per game and 2.7 yards per carry.

Browns Dealing with Multiple Injuries

The Cleveland Browns have not lived up to their considerable offseason hype. They will face their stiffest test yet on Sunday night against the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

Unfortunately, the Browns won't go into battle at full strength.

Cleveland has already placed tight end David Njoku on injured reserve with a broken wrist. The Browns have also ruled out starting linebacker Christian Kirksey and starting safety Damarious Randall:

In addition, a number of notable players are listed as questionable. However, the absences of both Kirksey and Randall are problematic enough.

The Rams have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. They are averaging 28.5 points per game, more than 10 points above what Cleveland is averaging. Cleveland will need a tremendous defensive performance to keep pace with Los Angeles on the scoreboard—a tall order with at least two key defenders out of the lineup.