ESports Star Ninja: 'It's a Matter of Time' Before Video Games Are Olympic Sport

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It has been reported that organizers are "deep in talks" to make eSports a demonstration sport at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Regardless of whether it happens by 2024, eSports star Tyler "Ninja" Blevins believes "it's a matter of time" before video games are part of the Olympics.

Ninja told TMZ Sports:

"The younger generation who enjoys eSports and enjoys watching video games eventually that's what they are going to want, and that's what the TV people are going to want to obviously show and represent. So just give it a little bit of time and eSports will be there."

The Fortnite player noted that it will depend on the numbers.

"How many people are doing it and how many people are watching," Ninja added.

It's important to point out that eSports has grown tremendously in recent years, with colleges shelling out millions of dollars in eSports scholarships as the field has exploded:

Video game tournaments have been held for years, with plenty of money up for grabs. Epic Games hosted the first-ever Fortnite World Cup earlier this year and had a $30 million prize pool, with 3 million apiece awarded to the solo and duo winners.

And now that colleges are handing out scholarships, the sport may ultimately force its way into the Olympics.