NFL Predictions Week 3: Picks and Odds Advice for Latest Schedule

The story of the NFL season has been quarterback injuries, and Week 3 will feature a number of teams breaking in new, unproven quarterbacks.

Some fanbases are excited to see their young signal-callers, like the New York Giants supporters getting their first look at rookie Daniel Jones. Others are nervous about backups taking over for proven stars, such as fans of the New Orleans Saints, who are without Drew Brees.

For this reason, many of the games on the slate are tough to predict, as we don't know what to expect from some of these young quarterbacks.

NFL Week 3 Odds

Picks against the spread are in bold.

Atlanta at Indianapolis (-1.5)

Baltimore at Kansas City (-5.5)

Cincinnati at Buffalo (-6)

New York Jets at New England (-21)

Denver at Green Bay (-7)

Detroit at Philadelphia (-5)

Miami at Dallas (-23)

Oakland at Minnesota (-8.5)

Carolina at Arizona (-2)

New York Giants at Tampa Bay (-5)

Houston at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

Pittsburgh at San Francisco (-6.5)

New Orleans at Seattle (-4.5)

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) at Cleveland

Chicago (-4.5) at Washington

Atlanta Falcons at Indianapolis Colts (-1.5)

The Atlanta Falcons have not been known for their defense under head coach Dan Quinn, but that might be starting to change. Through two gameweeks, the Falcons defense has allowed 10 or more yards on just 12.4 percent of opponents plays, the lowest rate in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference.

Still adjusting to life without Andrew Luck, the Indianapolis Colts offense is struggling to hit its stride. In Week 2's loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Colts were held under 300 total yards. And Luck's replacement, Jacoby Brissett, has yet to throw for more than 200 yards in a game.

Another potential issue for the Colts is the health of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who is questionable with a quad injury. With Devin Funchess already on the injured reserve, the Colts can't afford to lose any more receivers.

Even if Hilton is able to go, it appears as though he will be at less than 100 percent. Given the Falcons' improved defense, it may be difficult for Indy to move the ball without their most dangerous weapon at full strength.

Prediction: Falcons 20, Colts 17

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (-2)

Losing a healthy Cam Newton would be a tough blow for the Carolina Panthers offense, but that's not the case here. Newton was clearly playing injured throughout most of the 2018 season, and he hasn't looked like himself this year, either.

According to Pro Football Reference, Newton has the worst poor throw rate in the league, at 29.2 percent.

Newton's replacement, Kyle Allen, won't remind fans of a healthy Newton, but he might be better than the banged-up version. Allen also draws one of the most favorable matchups possible in this game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona's defense has allowed 12 pass plays of 20 or more yards this season, the second-most through Week 2, trailing only the Oakland Raiders.

Against a dreadful Cardinals defense and an offense that is still a work in progress, Carolina should have enough to pick up their first victory.

Prediction: Panthers 24, Cardinals 21

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (-4.5)

Without Brees, the Saints will likely need their defense to play a larger role in the team's success. Unfortunately, the unit isn't off to a great start.

According to Pro Football Reference, opposing quarterbacks are 22-for-29 (75.9 percent) for 379 yards and three touchdowns when targeting Saints cornerbacks Eli Apple, Marshon Lattimore and P.J. Williams in coverage.

The Seattle Seahawks operate a run-heavy offense, but the passing game has been more explosive this season thanks to the addition of rookie receiver D.K. Metcalf. Through two games, Metcalf is averaging 21.4 yards per reception.

Unless New Orleans' defense dramatically improves upon its recent performances, it may be difficult for the Saints to keep pace with Seattle on Sunday.

Prediction: Seahawks 27, Saints 17