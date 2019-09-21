Chargers Founding Owner Barron Hilton Dies at Age 91

Chargers Founding Owner Barron Hilton Dies at Age 91September 21, 2019
Nick Ut/Associated Press
Los Angeles Chargers founding owner Barron Hilton died of natural causes Thursday. He was 91.
Dean Spanos, the Chargers' current owner, released a statement about Hilton's death:
Los Angeles Chargers @Chargers
Statement on the passing of founding Chargers owner Barron Hilton https://t.co/ZmRqjj6NRQ
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Give These Guys More Minutes ⏰
The player on every team who deserves a boost in snaps