Chargers Founding Owner Barron Hilton Dies at Age 91

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 21, 2019

Barron Hilton (right) in 1977.
Barron Hilton (right) in 1977.Nick Ut/Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers founding owner Barron Hilton died of natural causes Thursday. He was 91.

Dean Spanos, the Chargers' current owner, released a statement about Hilton's death:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

