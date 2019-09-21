Video: Fortnite x Batman Trailer, Gotham City POI, Skins, More Crossover Details

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Epic Games announced a high-profile collaboration between Batman and the smash-hit video game Fortnite Battle Royale on Saturday morning to celebrate the Caped Crusader's 80th anniversary.

Here's a look at the trailer for the event, which will run through October 6:

Saturday also marks Batman Day, with several buildings in major cities around the world, including Tokyo, Rome, Paris, London, New York City and Los Angeles, showcasing the bat signal, per CNN's Leah Asmelash.

Fortnite added Gotham City to its map in place of Tilted Town. The DC Comics-inspired point of interest features Wayne Tower, a bat signal in the air and the ability to use redeploy, a grappler and an explosive Batarang. Gamers have the ability to build in Gotham, unlike Titled.

There are also multiple Batman items available for purchase in the store and item shop. As always, the cosmetics don't provide any in-game competitive advantage.

The Batman Caped Crusader Pack includes two Batman skins, matching bling capes, a pickaxe and a glider. There's also a Catwoman skin with her own pickaxe and selectable styles.

Fortnite players can also complete a series of challenges between Saturday and October 1 to earn a variety of awards, highlighted by a Catwing glider, sprays and banners.

Batman joins a long list of Fortnite collaborations that includes Marvel Comics and The Avengers, Borderlands, John Wick, Nike's Jumpman and the NFL.