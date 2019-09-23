FIFA 20: Release Date and Review of Challenging Clubs to Control in Career Mode

INA FASSBENDER/Getty Images

FIFA 20 will hit stores worldwide on Tuesday, September 24, and for the first time in what feels like ages, fans of the career mode have reason to be excited about the upcoming game.

Per Ford James of Games Radar, developer EA Sports has made a number of changes to a mode that has gone virtually untouched for years. Features include expanded press conferences and player interactions, as well as a dynamic player potential system and a complex morale system.

Fans of the single-player mode will be eager to get started, and while it may be tempting to pick a team with a massive transfer budget and UEFA Champions League aspirations right out of the gate, there's tons of satisfaction to be found in guiding an underdog to success.

Here are a few challenging clubs to consider (all budget info courtesy of FIFAGameNews.com).

Sheffield United, Premier League

Budget: £17 072 210

The Blades have had a solid start to life in the Premier League in real life, but are expected to battle relegation throughout the season.

They have the smallest budget in the English top division by some margin―no other club has less than £20 million to start with―and a squad that has been rated so poorly, it caused outrage among fans. Here's a look at some of their players:

With few youngsters to develop and a lack of established stars, guiding the Blades to a 10 finish will be a monumental challenge.

SC Paderborn, Bundesliga

Budget: £ 4 843 000

Paderborn's budget is less than a third of Sheffield United's, and the German minnows could present an even greater challenge to the ambitious gamer.

In real life, the North Rhine-Westphalia club have been on a rollercoaster in recent years, dropping from the Bundesliga to the 3.Liga and back up to the highest level of German football since 2014-15. So far this season, they've been among the worst teams in the division.

Paderborn's mediocre squad reflects their rapid rise back to the Bundesliga, with several players who seem better suited for a regular role in the second division. There are few difference-makers available, and there isn't much of a budget to find some.

Brescia, Serie A

Budget: £ 4 650 000

Brescia's budget is tied with SPAL's for the smallest in Serie A, but the club has one major thing going for it, and that is the presence of midfield sensation Sandro Tonali.

The 19-year-old is one of the nation's biggest talents, blending superb vision with passing range:

Tonali will present managers with an intriguing choice; whether to cash in on the talent now and use his transfer fee to balance out the rest of the squad, or exercise patience and hope for the best in their first season back in Serie A.

One added bonus―or challenge―will be the presence of the volatile Mario Balotelli, who has joined the club and could form a potent partnership with Alessandro Matri.

RCD Mallorca, La Liga

Budget: £ 2 046 000

The club with the smallest budget on this list, Mallorca only found their way into La Liga through the play-offs last season, finishing the league in fifth place.

Takefusa Kubo is easily the team's most exciting player, but the Japanese wonderkind is one of many loanees who will be leaving at the end of the season. Baba Rahman and Cucho Hernandez also won't stick around, so managers will have to carefully plan for the future.