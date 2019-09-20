Antonio Brown's Agent Drew Rosenhaus Issues Statement on WR's Patriots Release

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Antonio Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, released a statement Friday on Twitter following Brown's release from the New England Patriots.

Rosenhaus noted that Brown still wants to play in the NFL this season:

The Pats officially announced Brown's release Friday just 11 days after they signed him:

Brown appeared in only one game for New England, playing 21 offensive snaps, although he did finish with four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.

Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders just days after the start of the 2019 regular season. Brown went public with his dismay over fines related to missing practice time in the midst of a helmet grievance. He was also fined and had his contract guarantees voided after getting into a verbal altercation with general manager Mike Mayock.

The Pats moved quickly to sign Brown to a one-year deal worth as much as $15 million with a team option for 2020.

Shortly after signing with New England, Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a civil lawsuit against him and alleged that he sexually assaulted her three times. Brown said their personal relationship was consensual.

More recently, a woman told Robert Klemko of The MMQB that she received threatening messages from Brown after she alleged he made unwanted sexual advances toward her in 2017.

The woman said Brown hired her to work on a mural in his home, but he "ghosted" her and didn't pay her after she resisted his advances.

Sports Illustrated obtained screenshots of a text conversation from the woman. She said one of the phone numbers in the group text was the same number Brown used to correspond with her previously. Sports Illustrated confirmed that claim.

The number attributed to Brown sent photos of the woman and her children, and told someone named "Eric B" to "look up her background history."

That number also wrote, "Really sad you would make up bull s--t story to the world thought u had more integrity n respect for yourself must be really hard times for to make up some stuff for money super sad."

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addressed the situation at the start of his press conference Friday but left the podium abruptly when asked additional questions on the matter:

Brown had been set to appear in his second game for the Patriots and make his home debut against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler who had registered at least 100 receptions, 1,200 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns in six consecutive seasons entering 2019. He is undoubtedly the best receiver available, but teams may be unwilling to take on his baggage after both the Raiders and Patriots parted ways with him this month.