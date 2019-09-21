Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2019: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

MOHD RASFAN/Getty Images

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will attempt to make it a hat-trick of consecutive victories when the season lands at the 2019 Formula One Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 21-year-old has hit a purple patch of form, and has won back-to-back races during visits to Belgium and Italy.

World champion Lewis Hamilton continues to lead the title race ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, but the British superstar has only topped the podium once in the last four outings.

Singapore is one of the most unique racing destinations, with the event taking place at night at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 22

Time: 8:10 p.m. local, 1:10 p.m. BST, 8:10 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN 2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S.)

Preview

Charles Coates/Getty Images

After winning seven of the first 10 races this term, it appeared Hamilton might canter to a sixth world championship. However, the young guard on the grid have made it interesting by kickstarting their undoubted winning potential.

Max Verstappen's podium-topping success in Hungary was followed by two victories for Leclerc, and fans have had the chance to watch two future world champions take their first steps to their expected domination.

However, Hamilton's career is nowhere near finished. The 34-year-old might be ageing but he is still the best driver in the world. Hamilton leads the championship by 63 points, but this could be the final season before the Formula One prodigies fight for the title in earnest.

Leclerc's budding consistency could see him leapfrog Sebastian Vettel as his team's primary driver. The four-time world champion has achieved six podiums this season, but is yet to win a race.

The Prancing Horse's straight-line speed has been utilised by the younger Scuderia driver, and Leclerc has emerged as the man of the moment.

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Hamilton's performances have remained strong, and the veteran has suggested he has no intention of turning his back on Formula One.

According to Stuart Ballard of the Daily Express, Hamilton has said he could soon negotiate a new Mercedes contract, with his deal set to expire at the end of next season.

"There is a point at some stage where I'm going to have to negotiate with them again, and I hope they want to keep me," said Hamilton. "I just have to keep doing a good job."

If the Silver Arrows racer tops the standings again this season, he will be just one world title behind Michael Schumacher's all-time record of seven championships.

However, the paddock is filled with hungry drivers desperate to break his stranglehold on the sport.