Ravens DC Says Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes Like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning

Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale believes Sunday's matchup between Lamar Jackson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could an early chapter in a budding rivalry, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley:

"Just as an NFL fan, as a fantasy owner, if you will, the NFL is in good hands with these young quarterbacks. And I think you're going to see two great quarterbacks in this game. We might be seeing the next [Tom] Brady-[Peyton] Manning matchup, [Muhammad] Ali-[Joe] Frazier, Magic [Johnson]-[Larry] Bird. You don't know, but the excitement of it [is undeniable]."

