Ravens DC Says Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes Like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning

Ravens DC Says Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes Like Tom Brady, Peyton ManningSeptember 20, 2019
Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale believes Sunday's matchup between Lamar Jackson and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could an early chapter in a budding rivalry, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley:
"Just as an NFL fan, as a fantasy owner, if you will, the NFL is in good hands with these young quarterbacks. And I think you're going to see two great quarterbacks in this game. We might be seeing the next [Tom] Brady-[Peyton] Manning matchup, [Muhammad] Ali-[Joe] Frazier, Magic [Johnson]-[Larry] Bird. You don't know, but the excitement of it [is undeniable]."
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Minshew Might Be Jags' Future at QB
The rookie wins first home start with two TDs and 204 yards passing