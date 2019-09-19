Watch Tulane's Jalen McCleskey Stun Houston with Epic Game-Winning TD

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Green Waves don’t play for overtime.

Tulane stunned the Houston Cougars in a 38-31 victory in Thursday’s American Athletic Conference showdown with an incredible touchdown on its final offensive play. With the game tied and 12 seconds remaining at the snap, Justin McMillan rifled a pass through multiple defenders before Jalen McCleskey did the rest.

McCleskey caught the ball and stayed on his feet despite a stumble and broke free from the three defenders in the area for a 53-yard touchdown.

Tulane was only in position to win with the dramatics because of a fake kneel down that resulted in an 18-yard run from Amare Jones on the previous play.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.