Watch Tulane's Jalen McCleskey Stun Houston with Epic Game-Winning TD

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 20, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 19: Jalen McCleskey #1 of the Tulane Green Wave celebrates a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Houston Cougars at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Green Waves don’t play for overtime.

Tulane stunned the Houston Cougars in a 38-31 victory in Thursday’s American Athletic Conference showdown with an incredible touchdown on its final offensive play. With the game tied and 12 seconds remaining at the snap, Justin McMillan rifled a pass through multiple defenders before Jalen McCleskey did the rest.

McCleskey caught the ball and stayed on his feet despite a stumble and broke free from the three defenders in the area for a 53-yard touchdown.

Tulane was only in position to win with the dramatics because of a fake kneel down that resulted in an 18-yard run from Amare Jones on the previous play. 

           

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

