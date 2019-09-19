Gardner Minshew, DJ Chark and Jaguars' Fantasy Outlook After TNF vs. Titans

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The latest Tennessee Titans-Jacksonville Jaguars Thursday Night Football game featured sloppy offensive play from the visiting Titans, a litany of penalties and a downpour in a 20-7 Jags win.

On the plus side, a few Jaguars are emerging as potent offensive threats, including rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II and second-year wideout DJ Chark Jr.

We'll review their performances below and provide fantasy outlooks for the rest of the season.

Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew II

The legend of Minshew continued to grow Thursday as the signal-caller completed 13 of 18 first-half passes for two touchdowns. He finished 20-of-30 for 204 yards.

Minshew, who completed 77.6 percent of his passes through his first two games, has impressed with his remarkable accuracy and efficiency after taking over for an injured Nick Foles (collarbone) during Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 23-year-old may also offer a small amount of rushing upside, as showcased when he gained 56 yards on six carries in Week 2 versus the Houston Texans.

It's unclear if that was an anomaly, as Minshew only rushed for 119 yards during in 2018 at Washington State.

However, he has been remarkable, considering he was the 10th quarterback taken in the 2019 NFL draft. Minshew led all rookie signal-callers with three touchdown passes after two weeks and extended his lead Thursday.

Based on his initial results, Minshew is a must-start in two-quarterback leagues and a strong bench option in one-quarterback formats.

Jaguars WR DJ Chark Jr.

Minshew and Chark go hand in hand, as it's clear the two have formed an excellent connection.

The former LSU Tiger showcased his big-play ability with four catches on 76 yards and a touchdown, including this 37-yarder to set up a field goal:

Chark also showcased excellent balance and coordination when making this 22-yard touchdown snag:

Minshew found Chark twice for 104 yards in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs before targeting him a team-high nine times for seven catches and 55 yards in Week 2.

Chark only had five targets in Week 3, but he made the most of them with four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown.

At this juncture, Chark should be in weekly consideration for the final wideout spot in three-receiver starting lineups. He should also be in the flex discussion.