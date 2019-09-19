Jalen Ramsey Active, Will Start for Jaguars vs. Titans After Requesting Trade

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Jalen Ramsey is officially active for Thursday's game against the Tennessee Titans amid speculation about his long-term future with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen first reported Ramsey's agent formally requested a trade. During the build to tonight's encounter, the star cornerback indicated he was prepared to suit up for Jacksonville.

By playing Ramsey on Thursday, the Jaguars might delay any potential deal they have in the works. Schefter reported one team interested in acquiring the two-time Pro Bowler double-checked to see if he'd be eligible to for games on Thursday and Sunday. NFL rules mandate a player can only play once in a given week.

Schefter spoke to a source last November who first broached the idea of Jacksonville trading Ramsey this offseason, a rumor the team refuted.

The Jaguars at first declined to offer Ramsey a long-term extension—his rookie deal expires in 2021. Then, he got into an argument on the sideline with head coach Doug Marrone in a Week 2 defeat to the Houston Texans.

It would appear Ramsey and the Jaguars have reached a point of no return, with his departure now only a matter of time.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Jacksonville is asking for two first-round picks in a trade. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported an NFC team offered a 2020 first-round pick and a 2021 fifth-rounder, while an AFC team offered a 2020 first-rounder and a player.

With all of this hanging over their heads, the Jaguars faced a dilemma in Week 3.

They're clearly better with Ramsey on the field, and they'll want to get their first win of the season. However, an injury to Ramsey would torpedo their leverage and likely end any trade negotiations.

