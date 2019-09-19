Richard Sherman Says 49ers 'Good With What We Have,' Don't Need to Make Trades

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 19, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 15: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers is seen during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Richard Sherman doesn't think the grass is greener outside of San Francisco. 

"I think we're good with what we have," the 49ers cornerback said Thursday, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco, in reference to whether San Francisco should seek trades. "We leave that to the front office. I don't make those decisions. But, obviously, they felt comfortable with what we had going into the season. That's why they cut the guys they cut and kept the guys they kept."

The 31-year-old Pro Bowler noted that the team feels "really confident in our guys at every position" despite the "unfortunate" injury to six-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley, who suffered a broken fibula in his left leg during the Niners' 41-17 Week 2 win over Cincinnati

    

