Ex-Michigan St. Staffer: Mark Dantonio Ignored Warnings About Auston Robertson

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2019

CHICAGO, IL - JUL 18: Michigan State Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio is seen at Big Ten football media days on July 18, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Michigan State recruiting director Curtis Blackwell testified that Spartans coach Mark Dantonio ignored signs of troubling behavior from former defensive end Auston Robertson, who sexually assaulted a woman on campus in 2017.

Blackwell said Spartans defensive tackles coach Ron Burton told Dantonio he did not want Robertson on the same campus as his daughter, per a deposition obtained by Dan Murphy of ESPN. According to Blackwell, quarterbacks coach Dave Warner also spoke to people at Robertson's school and "couldn't really find anybody that could say anything good about Auston."

"An innocent young lady was raped because of a decision ... I got blamed," Blackwell said. "It became Curtis Blackwell's decision to bring Auston Robertson to campus, when we all know the head coach made the decision to bring him on. He overrode everyone else to bring him on campus."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

