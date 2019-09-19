Jaguars Owner Shad Khan: Have to Put Team Ahead of Jalen Ramsey Trade Request

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Owner Shad Khan said the Jacksonville Jaguars will continue to prioritize the team over Jalen Ramsey's trade request.

"This is a team sport. I am very sensitive to individual needs, but we have to do the right things for the team," Khan told Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network.

The Jaguars are expected to meet Ramsey's demands, but it's possible he's in the lineup for Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans. Ramsey made his request public this week, citing a desire to win.

"All I care about is winning man, s--t," Ramsey told reporters Tuesday. "Everybody knows that. I want to f--king win."

The Jaguars are 0-2 and have had a losing record in seven of the last eight seasons. Ramsey has been among the few bright spots for the franchise since its surprise AFC Championship Game run in 2017, emerging as one of the best cornerbacks in football. He's maintained he will be ready to play Thursday if the team puts him in the lineup.

"He's on our football team," defensive coordinator Todd Wash said. "We're status quo, moving ahead. He was in walkthrough and meetings today, taking notes. He's a competitor. If he's in our building, we anticipate he's going to play and play well. That's just who Jalen is. … I'd like to see him on the grass."

The Jaguars could be using the threat of Ramsey playing as a leverage ploy against teams looking to make a trade. Putting him on the field is a risky proposition given that Ramsey is one injury away from seeing his value plummet—both in terms of his next contract and what the Jaguars could expect in a trade.

Jacksonville and its mercurial cornerback were always likely headed for a divorce. Ramsey arrived at training camp in a Brink's truck after unsuccessful contractual negotiations with the Jaguars over the summer. Three of the four players selected before him in the 2016 draft have already landed extensions, while the fourth had his fifth-year option picked up.

With the Jaguars losing and Ramsey still waiting for his payday, it was only a matter of time.