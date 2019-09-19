Josh Jacobs, Sterling Shepard, Aaron Jones in Week 3 Fantasy Football Roundup

Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

With Week 3 of the NFL season upon us, it's time to go around the league for news and notes about key injuries and potential replacement options to keep an eye on as you set your fantasy lineup.

Raiders Rookie Josh Jacobs Dealing with Illness

Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is having a week to forget. It started Monday when head coach Jon Gruden told reporters his rookie suffered a groin injury in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Things have gotten worse for Jacobs as the week has gone on, based on an Instagram post in which he said he's lost 10 pounds because of an illness:

Jacobs has been terrific through two games with 184 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries. He hasn't been much of a factor as a receiver (one catch), but offensive coordinator Greg Olson has made him the Raiders' most important offensive player outside quarterback Derek Carr.

No other Oakland player has more than 13 touches through Week 2. Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings figures to be a difficult matchup, though the Vikings did give up 116 yards on the ground to Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones last week.

Jacobs was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday. Losing that much weight in a short amount of time doesn't bode well for his ability to shoulder a significant load Sunday, though.

Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington have combined for eight carries this season. Richard has a better track record with 5.2 yards per carry and 126 receptions in 50 games. Washington is averaging 3.4 yards per attempt since 2017 and has just three catches in the past 12 games.

If Jacobs sits out or is limited versus Minnesota, Richard will be worth a flex spot because of his versatility out of the backfield. He's available in 89 percent of Yahoo leagues and 67 percent of ESPN leagues.

Sterling Shepard Expected to Return in Week 3

Heading into Daniel Jones' first career start, the New York Giants received good news about wide receiver Sterling Shepard on Thursday.

Per Newsday's Tom Rock, Shepard is out of the concussion protocol after being cleared by an independent neurologist and is participating in practice.

This is great news for a Giants team that has lost a lot of depth at receiver. Golden Tate still has two weeks remaining on his suspension for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. Cody Latimer is in the concussion protocol and hasn't practiced this week.

Bennie Fowler sat out Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury he suffered Wednesday.

The Giants need their playmakers to perform with a rookie quarterback under center. Latimer and tight end Evan Engram are their only pass-catchers with more than 100 receiving yards through two games.

Some of those numbers are due in part to Eli Manning's struggles with completing passes when opposing defenses collapse the pocket:

Shepard gives Jones a safety net on the outside against a Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that has allowed the third-lowest completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks (55.1).

Until the Giants prove they are capable of consistently moving the ball, Shepard isn't worth putting in your starting lineup yet. Keep him on the bench this week to see how things look with Jones steering the ship.

Packers Reducing Aaron Jones' Usage

Fresh off his first 100-yard rushing game of the season, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones may not be as much of a factor in the offense Sunday.

Per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur explained why the carries will be split up:

Jones' 23 carries in Week 2 against the Vikings were the most he's had in an NFL game. He rewarded Green Bay with 116 yards and one touchdown in the team's 21-16 win.

Jamaal Williams has been a non-factor this season with 28 yards on 14 carries. The former BYU star has struggled to make an impact in his NFL career with 3.6 yards per attempt, though he does have 10 touchdowns on 345 touches.

Week 3 looks like an opportunity for Jones and Williams to have big games. They are going against a Denver Broncos defense that ranks 23rd in rushing yards allowed (251) and is tied for 25th with three rushing touchdowns allowed.

Despite the potential reduction in touches, Jones is still worth keeping in the starting lineup. He's still going to get the ball more than any other Green Bay running back.

Williams, who is available in 92 percent of Yahoo leagues and 88 percent of ESPN leagues, is a deep sleeper as a flex option if you need a running back in Week 3.

Fantasy information via Fantasy Pros.