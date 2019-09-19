Panthers' Ron Rivera Walks Out of Press Conference over Cam Newton Questions

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera walked out of Thursday's press conference after being fed up with questions surrounding quarterback Cam Newton's foot injury leading up to a Week 3 clash with the Arizona Cardinals.

"I just asked you to ask me questions about somebody else," Rivera told reporters as he walked away from the podium. "I'm not going to do this anymore. I told you, I won't know anymore until tomorrow. Thank you."

The media session lasted fewer than three minutes.

Newton's status for Week 3 has been unclear since he reaggravated a foot injury during a Sept. 12 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 6'5", 245-pound dual-threat star originally suffered a left foot sprain during a preseason game against the New England Patriots on Aug. 22.

Following Week 2's loss, Newton told reporters he felt "OK" in terms of his health:

However, the 2015 NFL MVP has not participated at practice this week, leading NFL Network's Ian Rapoport to report Thursday that it is "unlikely" Newton will play on Sunday. Second-year quarterback Kyle Allen would likely start if Newton is unable to play.

Rivera, though, declined to make a definitive decision, adding that the team will know more Friday.

"Cam was in meetings today and getting treatment," Rivera said. "Kyle is preparing like he's going to start. We'll have more clarity tomorrow."

Panthers general manager Marty Hurney previously told reporters Tuesday that the team does not have a timetable for Newton to return to the field, via ESPN's Adam Schefter:

After undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder in January and dealing with the foot injury during the preseason, Newton has gotten off to a slow start this season. He has completed 56.2 percent of his passes for 572 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, with the Panthers starting the season 0-2.

Newton is winless in his last eight starts, and he has not thrown for a touchdown in any of his last four appearances.

Even though the Panthers' season is on the line following an 0-2 start, the health of the franchise quarterback is top priority in Carolina. The 30-year-old is making $16.2 million this season and is owed $18.6 million in 2020, per Spotrac.