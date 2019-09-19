B/R Breakdown: Holdouts Are NFL Players' Ultimate Power Move to Secure the Bag

September 19, 2019

Holdouts upset fans and teammates, but they are an NFL player's ultimate power move to secure the bag. Watch the video above as we break down why holding out is the ace up a player's sleeve.


