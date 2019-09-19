Landon Collins, Josh Norman Rip Giants' Dave Gettleman: 'He Lied to Everybody'

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Neither Washington cornerback Josh Norman nor Washington safety Landon Collins have fond memories of their past dealings with New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

Collins, a 2015 second-round pick by the Giants, was subject to trade rumors as he played out his rookie contract last season. In the offseason, New York didn't offer a contract to Collins during free agency, and he signed with Washington.

"No dignity at all," Collins told NJ Advance Media's Darryl Slater of his experiences with Gettleman. "I didn't know what was going on. He's a liar. He lied to everybody. So that's a man I do not trust. I would hope nobody else would, too."

From 2013 to 2017, Gettleman was the general manager of the Carolina Panthers, where Norman played his first four NFL seasons (2012-15). However, the Panthers cut Norman loose in 2016, rescinding the franchise tag they previously placed on him.

Norman told Slater he's still angry at his former GM: "When you look at that, it's full of [expletive]. And that's what I feel about the situation and him. If you really want to be honest, every time I see him, I really want to like smash their face in the grass. That's how I really feel about it."

Collins and Norman were among the best at their respective positions when their tenures ended at Gettleman-led organizations. Collins made it to three Pro Bowls in four seasons in New York, while Norman was named a first-team All-Pro in his final season in Carolina.

Regardless, Gettleman opted to move on from both.

Collins said he understands that teams reserve the right to go in a different direction. However, he does not appreciate Gettleman's lack of communication with him:

"I never talked to Dave. Never talked to him. It sat with me bad. Just talk to somebody. Let us know something. If you're going to trade me, trade me. If you're going to let me go, let me go. Whatever. Don't have a decision out of blue like that, for me to do this much for that organization—before he got there.

"If you can't pay me, you can't keep me, or I'm not what you're looking for with your future, all right. Just let me know. It's all good. I haven't talked to this man not one time. The handling of it was horrible.”

He added that he has "a lot of animosity toward [the Giants]," which may have played a factor in his signing with NFC East rival Washington, allowing him to face New York two times a year.

Fortunately for the star defensive backs, Washington was willing to do something Gettleman wasn't—pay up. Norman landed a five-year, $75 million deal in the nation's capital in 2016, and Collins signed a six-year, $84 million contract in March.

They'll soon have a chance to make Gettleman pay on the field. Collins' first trip back to New York comes in Week 4, and Washington hosts the Giants in Week 16.