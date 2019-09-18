NASCAR's Nick Harrison Had Cocaine, Oxycodone, More in System at Time of Death

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 19, 2019

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 19: Nick Harrison, crew chief of the #51 Tag Heuer Avant-Garde Chevrolet Chevrolet, poses during 2012 NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Crew Chief portraits at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2012 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The North Carolina medical examiner's autopsy and toxicology reports found Nick Harrison, the former crew chief for Justin Haley of the NASCAR Xfinity Series, had cocaine, oxycodone and alcohol in his system when he died on July 21.

Mike Organ of the Nashville Tennessean (h/t USA Today) reported the news, noting Harrison was 37 years old when he died the day after a race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports provided additional details, noting Harrison landed in North Carolina at 11 p.m. following the race, went to a friend's home and then reached his own home at 4:30 a.m. He was found not breathing at 6:30 a.m.

The autopsy and toxicology reports revealed Harrison had hypertension, cardiovascular disease and an enlarged liver and heart.

He had 0.32 mg/L of oxycodone and 0.14 mg/L of cocaine in his system, as well as a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08 percent, per Pockrass.

