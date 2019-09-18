Video: Red Sox Legend Carl Yastrzemski Throws 1st Pitch to Grandson Mike

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IISeptember 19, 2019

Boston Red Sox great and Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, right, embraces his grandson San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski during a ceremony prior to a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski leads MLB in winning over an away crowd.   

Ahead of the Boston Red Sox's game against the Giants Wednesday night at Fenway Park, Mike caught the honorary first pitch from legendary Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, his grandfather: 

The younger Yastrzemski, a native of Andover, Massachusetts, grew up a Red Sox fan. The 29-year-old started in left field Tuesday night to make his Fenway debut. Prior to the game, both Yastrzemskis expressed how what it meant for Mike to play professionally where his grandfather did from 1961-83:

And in case that wasn't enough, Mike hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth:

There's not supposed to be crying in baseball, but the Yastrzemskis found a loophole.

