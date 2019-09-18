Video: Red Sox Legend Carl Yastrzemski Throws 1st Pitch to Grandson Mike

Video: Red Sox Legend Carl Yastrzemski Throws 1st Pitch to Grandson MikeSeptember 19, 2019
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski leads MLB in winning over an away crowd.
Ahead of the Boston Red Sox's game against the Giants Wednesday night at Fenway Park, Mike caught the honorary first pitch from legendary Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, his grandfather:
The younger Yastrzemski, a native of Andover, Massachusetts, grew up a Red Sox fan. The 29-year-old started in left field Tuesday night to make his Fenway debut. Prior to the game, both Yastrzemskis expressed how what it meant for Mike to play professionally where his grandfather did from 1961-83:
San Francisco Giants @SFGiants
"This is special. And it's not just special for me, for everyone who had ever seen my Grandfather play and has been a Red Sox fan." --@mikeyaz18, on his Fenway Park debut #SFGiants https://t.co/fTkFkzneuQ
MLB Network @MLBNetwork
"To me, the best way to compare it, him being here at Fenway Park and playing here, would be comparing it to my '67 season." - Carl Yastrzemski Catch the full feature with Yaz, @mikeyaz18 & @pgammo later this evening on #MLBTonight. https://t.co/M393AJ5NMF
And in case that wasn't enough, Mike hit a solo home run in the top of the fourth:
San Francisco Giants @SFGiants
Mike Yastrzemski homered for the first time at Fenway Park 36 years, one month, two weeks, and three days after his grandfather's last home run there (July 31, 1983 vs MIL). #SFGiants https://t.co/IhaIVmCgoM
There's not supposed to be crying in baseball, but the Yastrzemskis found a loophole.
Red Sox Team of Millennium: Vote for Who You’d Want in LF