Yankees News: Giancarlo Stanton Active After Missing 72 Games with Knee Injury

Yankees News: Giancarlo Stanton Active After Missing 72 Games with Knee InjurySeptember 18, 2019
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images
Giancarlo Stanton is the latest star player to return to action for the New York Yankees this week as they continue their push toward the postseason.
Stanton is hitting fifth in the lineup and playing left field Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels after missing 72 games with a knee injury.
