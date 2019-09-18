Yankees News: Giancarlo Stanton Active After Missing 72 Games with Knee Injury

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Giancarlo Stanton is the latest star player to return to action for the New York Yankees this week as they continue their push toward the postseason.

Stanton is hitting fifth in the lineup and playing left field Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels after missing 72 games with a knee injury.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

