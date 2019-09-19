NFL TV Schedule 2019: Coverage Map, Times, Live-Stream Listings for Week 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

We're not even a quarter of the way through the NFL season, and already nearly a quarter of NFL teams are playing musical chairs at the quarterback position.

The Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and possibly the Carolina Panthers will all start a backup or replacement quarterback in Week 3.

It's hard to remember a recent season that featured so many shake-ups at the quarterback position. It makes some games more intriguing, some borderline unwatchable and certainly spells trouble for sports bettors trying to make sense of it all.

Wondering which games will be broadcast in your area this week? The latest coverage map is here courtesy of 506 Sports:

Notice anything strange about this week's coverage maps? Most of the country will still have to watch the New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks sans Drew Brees, who underwent surgery on his thumb Wednesday.

Also, fans used to seeing NFC games on Fox and AFC games on CBS on Sunday afternoons will see more mixing thanks to the broadcasters' cross-flexing agreement.

Below you'll find the entire Week 3 TV schedule, including live-stream listings, as well as a preview of some of the most compelling storylines to watch.

NFL Week 3 TV Schedule, Live Stream

Thursday, Sept. 19

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars—8:20 p.m., NFL Network (live stream: NFL.com or NFL app)

Sunday, Sept. 22

Cincinnati Bengals @ Buffalo Bills—1 p.m., CBS (live stream: CBS All Access)

Detroit Lions @ Philadelphia Eagles—1 p.m., Fox (live stream: FOX Sports Go)

New York Jets @ New England Patriots—1 p.m., CBS

Oakland Raiders @ Minnesota Vikings—1 p.m., Fox

Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs—1 p.m., CBS

Atlanta Falcons @ Indianapolis Colts—1 p.m., CBS

Denver Broncos @ Green Bay Packers—1 p.m., Fox

Miami Dolphins @ Dallas Cowboys—1 p.m., Fox

New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers—4:05 p.m., Fox

Carolina Panthers @ Arizona Cardinals—4:05 p.m., Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers @ San Francisco 49ers—4:25 p.m., CBS

New Orleans Saints @ Seattle Seahawks—4:25 p.m., CBS

Houston Texans @ Los Angeles Chargers—4:25 p.m., CBS

Los Angeles Rams @ Cleveland Browns—8:20 p.m., NBC (live stream: NBC Sports)

Monday, Sept. 23

Chicago Bears @ Washington Redskins—8:15 p.m., ESPN (live stream: WatchESPN)

All game times ET

NFL Week 3 What to Watch

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

First, let's just get this out of the way: if you're into this kind of thing, Week 3 features one of the league's best annual traditions. The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams who continue to acquire talent and yet never seem to move up in the standings, will face off on Thursday Night Football.

This year, however, the fan-favorite (or not) matchup comes with a twist: Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles broke his collarbone, and rookie Gardner Minshew is suiting up in his place. The Jaguars are 0-2 under his guidance.

This week features a break from the divisional clashes that marked the early leg of this season's schedule, giving us some matchups between uncommon opponents such as the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers.

At the beginning of the season, Rams-Browns would have been a popular Super Bowl pick. The Rams are, as expected, off to a hot 2-0 start, but the jury's still out on if the Browns are going to be as dominant as their potential on paper might suggest.

After falling to the Titans in a lopsided 43-13 decision in Week 1, the Browns got back on track somewhat in Week 2 when they defeated the Lions 20-16.

Those who enjoy a spot of schadenfreude will surely tune in to the Miami Dolphins' meeting with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon. Dallas is favored by an astounding 21.5 points over Miami, per Caesars, as the Dolphins continue to struggle through one of the worst performances by any team in recent memory.

At this point, don't be surprised if the Fins choose to go all in on tanking for Tua (Tagovailoa, of Alabama, is widely expected to be this year's No. 1 overall draft pick).

Don't forget to watch a few moments of the Giants' matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday evening and witness the beginning of the Daniel Jones era. Jones was officially named the starter over Eli Manning, who may have started his last game for the Giants.