New York Senator Kevin Parker Proposes Bill to Pay College Athletes

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

After California passed a bill that would allow athletes to profit from their names and likenesses, New York is attempting to take up legislation that would take that standard one step further.

New York state senator Kevin Parker proposed a similar bill earlier this week but then added an amendment that would "require college athletic departments to give a 15 percent share of annual revenue to student-athletes," according to Dan Murphy of ESPN.

"It's about equity," Parker said. "These young people are adding their skill, talent and labor to these universities. ...You don't need the shortcuts and the end-arounds because now we're providing some real support for these student-athletes."

The revenue would be divided equally among all student-athletes in all sports for each school.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.