Vontae Davis Reflects on Quitting Bills at Halftime: 'One of the Best Decisions'

Vontae Davis' abrupt retirement at halftime of a Buffalo Bills game last season caught everyone off guard, but the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback has no regrets about walking away from the NFL.

Per ESPN's Brendan Meyer, Davis called his retirement "one of the best decisions I've made in my life."

"Most people, when I did what I did, they thought I was literally going insane or something," he said. "But I was actually fine. I was totally fine. And I'm totally fine today."

