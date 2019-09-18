Vontae Davis Reflects on Quitting Bills at Halftime: 'One of the Best Decisions'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JULY 09: Vontae Davis at the 2017 All-Star Bash sponsored by Captain Morgan during MLB All-Star Week Miamion July 9, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Vontae Davis' abrupt retirement at halftime of a Buffalo Bills game last season caught everyone off guard, but the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback has no regrets about walking away from the NFL

Per ESPN's Brendan Meyer, Davis called his retirement "one of the best decisions I've made in my life."

"Most people, when I did what I did, they thought I was literally going insane or something," he said. "But I was actually fine. I was totally fine. And I'm totally fine today."

      

