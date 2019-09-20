MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon 2019: Race Schedule, Live Stream and Top Riders

Antonio Calanni/Associated Press

Marc Marquez will hope to continue his dominance on Spanish soil when the 2019 MotoGP Grand Prix of Aragon gets underway on Sunday.

Marquez, who leads the standings again this season, has won this particular race the last three years in a row. As well as his record on this track, the defending champion has started the new season in irresistible form, registering wins in Germany, the Czech Republic and most recently San Marino.

While Marquez is undoubtedly the man to beat, Andrea Dovizioso will also be in the mix for the summit position on the podium. He and Ducati team-mate Danilo Petrucci are Marquez's closest rivals in the overall standings.

Dovizioso beat Marquez to the checkered flag on the Red Bull Ring last month, while Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo finished second in San Marino and third in Austria.

Race Schedule

Friday, September 20

Free Practice 1: 8:55 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. BST/3:55 a.m. to 4:40 a.m. ET

Free Practice 2: 1:10 p.m. to 1:55 p.m. BST/8:10 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. ET

Saturday, September 21

Free Practice 3: 8:55 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. BST/3:55 a.m. to 4:40 a.m. ET

Free Practice 4: 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. ET

Qualifying 1: 1:10 p.m. to 1:25 p.m. BST/8:10 a.m. to 8:25 a.m. ET

Qualifying 2: 1:35 p.m. to 1:50 p.m. BST/8:35 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. ET

Sunday, September 22

Warm Up: 8:30 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. BST/3:30 a.m. to 3:50 a.m. ET

Race: 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET

Live-Streaming Links: BT Sport App. beIN Sports CONNECT.

Marquez Set for Another Win

As talented as he is, Marquez seems to kick his game into high gear whenever he arrives at Aragon.

Expect Marquez to repeat his recent exploits in his homeland and coast to another win. Aside from his comfort on the track, no small factor, Marquez is arriving at Aragon in excellent form.

With seven victories to his credit already, Marquez has every reason to feel confident about his chances of making it eight.

If there's one concern it's with his Honda bike after Marquez expressed concerns following his win in San Marino, per Autosport.com's Valentin Khorounzhiy: "Of course I know that we have some very weak points and we are working on it, and I know that it's really hard to ride in a good way."

Marquez also pointed out he's aware of the threat from improving rivals: "We are trying to improve for next year, because we can see that the opponents, Yamaha, Suzuki, they are working very hard and every race they are better and better."

Quartararo, Yamaha Closing the Gap

Yamaha are always competitive with Dovizioso on the bike. However, the emergence of Quartararo is making a bigger impact when it comes to closing the gap on Honda.

Still just 20, the Frenchman is bullish about his chances of beating Marquez on the long straights at Aragon, per Crash.net's Peter McLaren: "The long straights aren’t too much of a problem for us, because we showed at the Red Bull Ring and at Misano that as long as you make a good start and five strong laps at the beginning you can be in the fight."

McLaren also noted how Quartararo was on the front for 23 laps at Misano and even overtook Marquez late on.

While his late surge ultimately didn't yield victory, Quartararo has done enough recently to prove he can be Marquez's most important challenger in the years to come:

Dovizioso, Ducati Looking to Rebound

Dovizioso has been battling Marquez for years, and the 33-year-old still has what it takes to produce a win in a clutch race. However, the Italian hasn't always enjoyed himself in Aragon, finishing fourth on two occasions.

If he can stay in touch but conserve energy for the back straight, a problem in previous years, Dovizioso can apply genuine pressure on Marquez. Ducati have the engine power to make an impact, provided the track offers more grip, after Dovizioso bemoaned conditions in San Marino, per Lewis Duncan of Motorsport.com.

The early test and practice runs will go a long way to determining how Ducati will fare.