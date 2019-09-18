Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors: Deal 'Unlikely' Before Week 3 Game vs. Titans

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

It is reportedly unlikely the Jacksonville Jaguars will trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey prior to Thursday night's game against the Tennessee Titans.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Friday is the "most likely target date." Ramsey's agent, David Mulugheta, told ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen on Monday that he had requested a trade on Ramsey's behalf.

After news of Ramsey's trade request broke, he said he remained focused on Jacksonville's upcoming game against Tennessee, per Lorenzo Reyes of USA Today:

"I wanted to talk as soon as I could today just because I really don't want it to be a distraction for my teammates getting ready for a game on Thursday. And right now I'm still a part of the Jacksonville Jaguars and I'm happy about that, and I'm getting ready for the game as well. That's where my focus is right now. I've been in the meetings. I've been in my notes. I've been getting ready for our walkthroughs and our practices and everything that we've got to do out there."

During Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Houston Texans, Ramsey and head coach Doug Marrone got into an argument on the sidelines that required other players and coaches to step in between them:

Frustration seemingly boiled over for Ramsey, who told reporters he just wants to win.

Wins have been few and far between for Ramsey during his four-year NFL career. Although Jacksonville went 10-6 in 2017 and reached the AFC Championship Game, that was sandwiched between 3-13 and 5-11 seasons. The Jags are off to an 0-2 start this season.

Ramsey is also in search of a new contract, as 2020 will mark the final year of his current deal after the Jaguars exercised the fifth-year option in his rookie contract. If a team acquires Ramsey via trade, it may come with the caveat of working out a long-term deal.

Landing Ramsey will likely be a costly endeavor, as Schefter and Mortensen reported the Jags are asking for at least one first-round pick.