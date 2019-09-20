Top Free Agents Who Could Help Desperate NFL Teams

0 of 6

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

NFL teams are already getting desperate heading into Week 3 of the regular season.

Luckily for those teams, there are still some worthwhile names on the free-agent market. The Washington Redskins are a good recent example. After just two sacks through as many games and nothing from first-round pick Montez Sweat, the Washington front office added free agent Noah Spence, according to ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

Granted, the NFL hasn't let any decent passers slip to the open market lately, so there isn't relief for teams with injured stars such as Drew Brees and Cam Newton.

But once injuries, poor play and other factors force front offices to start seeking out help, these guys are still on the unemployment line and should be able to help. They are proven veterans with plenty left in the tank or can at least reinforce a premium position on a roster.