Rick Pitino, Louisville Reach Settlement; Ex-HC Will Not Receive Any Money

Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville reached a settlement in a breach of contract lawsuit Wednesday, according to Jeff Greer of The Athletic.

Per Greer, Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said the school will not pay Pitino any money as part of the settlement. However, the settlement does include "language in Pitino's personnel file that he resigned effective Oct. 3, 2017."

In November 2017, Pitino filed a $37.6 million lawsuit against Louisville alleging breach of contract after it placed him on unpaid administrative leave and then fired him, with Pitino arguing the move was without justifiable cause.

