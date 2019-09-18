Rick Pitino, Louisville Reach Settlement; Ex-HC Will Not Receive Any Money

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 18, 2019

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, former Louisville basketball coach Rick Pitino appears during a news conference in New York. Diversion Books announced Monday, July 30 that Pitino has a memoir coming in September 4.
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino and the University of Louisville reached a settlement in a breach of contract lawsuit Wednesday, according to Jeff Greer of The Athletic.

Per Greer, Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said the school will not pay Pitino any money as part of the settlement. However, the settlement does include "language in Pitino's personnel file that he resigned effective Oct. 3, 2017."

In November 2017, Pitino filed a $37.6 million lawsuit against Louisville alleging breach of contract after it placed him on unpaid administrative leave and then fired him, with Pitino arguing the move was without justifiable cause.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

