NFL Power Rankings 2019: Team Records and Standings Predictions for Week 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

NFL teams that are 2-0 are a long way from going undefeated. On the flip side, those that are 0-2 aren't even close to going winless. The point? There are still a lot of games to be played and a lot that can change over the next 15 weeks.

Every team wants to get off to a strong start, of course, and some have. Nine teams enter Week 3 at 2-0, while the Detroit Lions have also not lost at 1-0-1. On the other side, 10 teams are still looking for their first win of the season.

Heading into Week 3, here's a look at the current power rankings, each team's upcoming matchup and a prediction for all 16 games.

Team Records, Next Opponent and Standings Predictions

1. New England Patriots (2-0) vs. New York Jets: Win (3-0)

2. Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) vs. Baltimore Ravens: Win (3-0)

3. Los Angeles Rams (2-0) at Cleveland Browns: Win (3-0)

4. Dallas Cowboys (2-0) vs. Miami Dolphins: Win (3-0)

5. Green Bay Packers (2-0) vs. Denver Broncos: Win (3-0)

6. Baltimore Ravens (2-0) at Kansas City Chiefs: Loss (2-1)

7. New Orleans Saints (1-1) at Seattle Seahawks: Loss (1-2)

8. Seattle Seahawks (2-0) vs. New Orleans Saints: Win (3-0)

9. Chicago Bears (1-1) at Washington Redskins: Win (2-1)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) vs. Detroit Lions: Win (2-1)

11. Houston Texans (1-1) at Los Angeles Chargers: Win (2-1)

12. Atlanta Falcons (1-1) at Indianapolis Colts: Win (2-1)

13. Minnesota Vikings (1-1) vs. Oakland Raiders: Win (2-1)

14. Cleveland Browns (1-1) vs. Los Angeles Rams: Loss (1-2)

15. Detroit Lions (1-0-1) at Philadelphia Eagles: Loss (1-1-1)

16. Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) vs. Houston Texans: Loss (1-2)

17. Tennessee Titans (1-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars: Win (2-1)

18. Buffalo Bills (2-0) vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Win (3-0)

19. Indianapolis Colts (1-1) vs. Atlanta Falcons: Loss (1-2)

20. San Francisco 49ers (2-0) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Win (3-0)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (0-2) at San Francisco 49ers: Loss (0-3)

22. Oakland Raiders (1-1) at Minnesota Vikings: Loss (1-2)

23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-1) vs. New York Giants: Win (2-1)

24. Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Arizona Cardinals: Loss (0-3)

25. Arizona Cardinals (0-1-1) vs. Carolina Panthers: Win (1-1-1)

26. New York Jets (0-2) at New England Patriots: Loss (0-3)

27. Denver Broncos (0-2) at Green Bay Packers: Loss (0-3)

28. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) at Buffalo Bills: Loss (0-3)

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) vs. Tennessee Titans: Loss (0-3)

30. New York Giants (0-2) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Loss (0-3)

31. Washington Redskins (0-2) vs. Chicago Bears: Loss (0-3)

32. Miami Dolphins (0-2) at Dallas Cowboys: Loss (0-3)

Most of the top teams should take care of business this week, with the Patriots, Cowboys and Packers each facing 0-2 teams at home. They have all started the season strongly, and there's little chance that will change this week.

The highlight of the week features the Chiefs and Ravens facing off in a Sunday matchup between two AFC division winners from last year. Kansas City won the AFC West and went on to the conference championship game, while Baltimore won the AFC North.

They are again the favorites in their respective divisions after both got off to 2-0 starts fueled by their starting quarterbacks. Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes (821 passing yards), the reigning NFL MVP, and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson (596) have each passed for seven touchdowns and no interceptions through two games.

It should be exciting to watch the pair go back and forth, but the Chiefs' offense is just a bit deeper, which will help them pull out a close victory.

Another game that has the potential to be competitive is the Cardinals' home contest against the Panthers.

Both teams are still seeking their first win, which is more of a surprise for the Panthers, who have underperformed in losses to the Rams and Buccaneers. Now, they may also be without quarterback Cam Newton, who missed practice on Tuesday due to an aggravated foot injury.

With Carolina potentially not having Newton, this is the prime opportunity for Arizona rookie quarterback Kyler Murray to notch the first win of his NFL career. The Cardinals have played two close games thus far, tying the Lions and losing by six to the Ravens.

Expect Murray to keep building momentum with a strong home performance that gives the Cardinals their first victory of the year.