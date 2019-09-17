Arizona HS Girls Basketball Coach Caught Leaking Football Game Plans to Opponent

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Justin Hager has resigned from Mountain Pointe High School as both a teacher and the varsity girls basketball head coach after school officials found evidence he had been sharing the football team's game plans with opponents, Tempe district spokesperson Jennifer Liewer confirmed to Richard Obert of the Arizona Republic.

"Regarding MP [Mountain Pointe], I don't have a comment," Hager texted. "Excited for another challenge and moving forward." The 2016-17 azcentral.com Girls Basketball Big Schools Coach of the Year also said he resigned to take a position elsewhere.

However, according to Obert, Mountain Pointe football coach Rich Wellbrock was alerted by Las Vegas Faith Lutheran head football coach Vernon Fox that he had received Wellbrock's game plan via email ahead of their matchup. Hager had been a football assistant at the school since 2017.

"Sir ... I don't believe in cheating," Fox wrote back to Hager on Aug. 21, according to Clayton Klapper of Phoenix's ABC15. "We are not looking to gain an unfair advantage. We will prepare as best we can and look to have a great competitive game. Many blessings."

Obert included screenshots of other evidence, including hundreds of emails, in the Tempe Union High School District's possession, dating back to 2017.

Hager had been at Mountain Pointe since 2016. Previously, he served as the girls basketball coach at Yuma Cibola.