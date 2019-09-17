Report: Patriots Starting LT Isaiah Wynn Placed on IR with Foot Injury

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

New England Patriots left tackle Isaiah Wynn reportedly will miss at least the next eight weeks due to a foot injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Miami Dolphins.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, Wynn is being placed on injured reserve and will be eligible to return to games after Week 9.

Wynn was removed in the second quarter and ruled out for the rest of the game with a foot injury.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wynn was diagnosed with turf toe and was initially considered week-to-week.

By being placed on injured reserve, Wynn won't be allowed to practice for six weeks. The earliest he can return to game action will Week 11 when the Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Until Wynn is able to return, the Patriots will likely use Korey Cunningham at left tackle. They also have veteran offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse on the roster for depth.

Wynn was New England's first draft pick (No. 23 overall) in 2018. The former Georgia star missed his entire rookie campaign due to a torn Achilles he suffered during the preseason. He started each of the team's first two games this season.