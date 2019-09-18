Each NFL Team's Biggest Sign of Hope for 2019 Entering Week 3

0 of 32

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

While every NFL team starts the regular season undefeated and with dreams of reaching the postseason, that time has passed. Ten franchises are winless after Week 2, and some have bigger reasons to worry than their records.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, for example, have lost starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for the season after he suffered an injury to his right elbow. The New Orleans Saints will be without Drew Brees for a significant amount of time due to a torn ligament in his throwing thumb. The Cleveland Browns' heavily hyped offense has yet to find any semblance of rhythm.

However, all is not lost for even the most troubled teams.

No one has been eliminated from the playoffs yet, and each still has time to turn things around. Here, we'll examine their biggest reasons for hope in 2019, no matter how their first two weeks unfolded.