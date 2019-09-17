Rockets Rumors: Iman Shumpert Declines Contract Offer, Won't Attend Minicamp

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Free-agent shooting guard Iman Shumpert has reportedly declined a contract offer from the Houston Rockets and won't attend the team's minicamp this week in Las Vegas.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Tuesday. Shumpert made 20 appearances for the Rockets last season after they acquired him in a trade with the Sacramento Kings.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

