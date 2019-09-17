Rockets Rumors: Iman Shumpert Declines Contract Offer, Won't Attend Minicamp

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 17, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 6: Iman Shumpert #1 of the Houston Rockets handles the ball against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Free-agent shooting guard Iman Shumpert has reportedly declined a contract offer from the Houston Rockets and won't attend the team's minicamp this week in Las Vegas.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported the update Tuesday. Shumpert made 20 appearances for the Rockets last season after they acquired him in a trade with the Sacramento Kings.

                          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Download the app for commentsGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Harden Fires Back at Doubters

    😤 Claps back at playoff no-show label ✊ Ready to 'go into war' with Russ ➡️ Beard opens up to Howard Beck

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Harden Fires Back at Doubters

    😤 Claps back at playoff no-show label ✊ Ready to 'go into war' with Russ ➡️ Beard opens up to Howard Beck

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Can AD Be LBJ's Best Teammate Ever?

    Why Anthony Davis may jump Wade, Bosh, and Love

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Can AD Be LBJ's Best Teammate Ever?

    Why Anthony Davis may jump Wade, Bosh, and Love

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    The Best Iso Scorer at Every Position

    You don't want to face them one-on-one

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    The Best Iso Scorer at Every Position

    You don't want to face them one-on-one

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    The Absolute Best Shooters of This NBA Decade

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    The Absolute Best Shooters of This NBA Decade

    Kirk Goldsberry
    via ESPN.com