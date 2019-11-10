Chiefs Rumors: LeSean McCoy out vs. Titans for Load Management

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy will sit out Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans for load management.

James Palmer of NFL Network reported the Chiefs are making McCoy a healthy scratch to keep him fresh for the stretch run.

McCoy already suffered an ankle injury earlier this season but has been durable for much of his career. He played 12 or more games in each of his first 10 seasons in the league on the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

He has 371 yards and two touchdowns in his first season with the Chiefs.

The Pittsburgh product was one of the most effective running backs of the past generation as a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro selection. He has six seasons with more than 1,000 rushing yards on his resume and is known for his shiftiness in the open field and ability to break free from defenders.

However, McCoy had just 514 rushing yards and three touchdowns as a member of the Bills last year and was released by the AFC East team prior to the 2019 campaign.

Fortunately for Kansas City, it still has Damien Williams to turn toward in the backfield while McCoy is sidelined.