Report: LeSean McCoy to Have MRI on Ankle Injury; Doesn't 'Appear to Be Major'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 16, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy injured his ankle in Sunday's win over the Oakland Raiders and will undergo an MRI to determine the severity, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

Rapoport noted "it doesn't appear to be major, but the MRI will tell all."

The Chiefs took a flier on McCoy following his surprise release by the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 31. He reunited with head coach Andy Reid, who originally drafted him in 2009 with the Philadelphia Eagles

Through two games, McCoy has 21 carries for 104 yards and no touchdowns.

McCoy is coming off the worst season of his career in 2018. The six-time Pro Bowler averaged career lows in yards per carry (3.2), rushing yards per game (36.7) and total rushing yards (514). 

Kansas City made perfect sense as a landing spot for McCoy because of his ability as a runner and receiver. Reid has a knack for being able to scheme his players into putting up at least solid numbers, especially with Patrick Mahomes running the offense. 

Damien Williams will remain the primary running back if McCoy is forced out of action. Rookie Darwin Thompson can be elevated into the No. 2 role for the time being. 

