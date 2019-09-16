Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey Won't Be Punished for Sideline Argument with Doug Marrone

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorSeptember 16, 2019

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey (20) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

A heated argument between Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone and Jags cornerback Jalen Ramsey will not lead to punishment for the defensive star. 

"Those things happen; they happen all the time," Marrone said, per Jaguars.com senior writer John Oehser (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk).

CBS cameras caught Marrone and Ramsey arguing during the team's 13-12 loss at the Houston Texans on Sunday:

Football writer Rivers McCown captured video of the argument, which appeared to occur during a television timeout after Houston went up 3-0 on a field goal with 1:54 remaining in the first quarter.

It's unclear what prompted the fight. Marrone told reporters postgame that he couldn't recall the reasoning, and Ramsey didn't speak with reporters postgame, per Williams. The coach also said, per Ben Murphy of First Coast News, that he hasn't spoken with Ramsey personally since.

Lost in the shuffle of the game is the fact that Ramsey played quite well. He shadowed Texans No. 1 wideout DeAndre Hopkins and played a large part in holding him to five receptions for 40 yards. Per Pro Football Focus, Hopkins only had four receptions for 27 yards on seven targets in Ramsey's coverage.

He also notched four tackles and one pass defended.

Marrone, Ramsey and the rest of the Jags must move past a tough Week 2 quickly as they host another AFC South rival in the Tennessee Titans on Thursday evening.

