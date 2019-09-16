Premier League Table: Final Week 5 2019 Standings, Results and Week 6 Fixtures

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

West Ham United missed out on the chance to go third in the Premier League on Monday, as they played out a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the second period when Arthur Masuaku was issued a second yellow card. However, the newly promoted outfit were unable to capitalise on their man advantage in the latter stages, with clear-cut chances at a premium in an even contest.

Earlier this weekend, Liverpool opened up a five-point gap at the top of the table, as they beat Newcastle United and Manchester City lost to recently promoted Norwich City.

Here are the results from Week 5 and the updated standings, as well as a recap of the best of the action from the weekend fixtures.

Premier League 2019-20 - Week 5 Results

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Burnley

Manchester United 1-0 Leicester City

Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Crystal Palace

Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-5 Chelsea

Norwich City 3-2 Manchester City

Bournemouth 3-1 Everton

Watford 2-2 Arsenal

Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham United

Week 6 Fixtures

Friday, September 20

8 p.m. - Southampton vs. Bournemouth

Saturday, September 21

12:30 p.m. - Leicester vs. Tottenham

3 p.m. - Burnley vs. Norwich City

3 p.m. - Everton vs. Sheffield United

3 p.m. - Manchester City vs. Watford

5:30 p.m. - Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday, September 22

2 p.m. - West Ham United vs. Manchester United



2 p.m. - Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

4 p.m. - Arsenal vs. Aston Villa

4 p.m. - Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Premier League Standings (Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool: 5, +11, 15

2. Manchester City: 5, +10, 10

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 5, +5, 8

4. Manchester United: 5, +4, 8

5. Leicester City: 5, +2, 8

6. Chelsea: 5, 0, 8

7. Arsenal: 5, 0, 8

8. West Ham United: 5, -1, 8

9. Bournemouth: 5, -1, 7

10. Southampton: 5, -1, 7

11. Everton: 5, -2, 7

12. Crystal Palace: 5, -3, 7

13. Norwich City: 5, -3, 6

14. Burnley: 5, -1, 5

15. Sheffield United: 5, -1, 5

16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 5, -3, 5

17. Aston Villa: 5, -2, 4

18. Newcastle United: 5, -4, 4

19. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5, -4, 3

20. Watford: 5, -6, 2

For the table in full, visit the Premier League website.

Monday Recap

Although there were no goals in the first period, the match at Villa Park was not without incident before the break.

The biggest flashpoint came between two Villa players, when Tyrone Mings and Anwar El Ghazi came head-to-head after an on-field disagreement:

Per Matt Maher of the Express & Star, there was a brief VAR check for a possible red card after the incident:

In terms of chances, the best went to the home side. Wesley missed the target with a close-range header before Lukasz Fabianski sprang into action twice to keep Villa out. Meanwhile, West Ham captain Mark Noble was lucky to escape a second yellow card after he went down under minimal contact.

In the second period, the visitors were reduced to 10 men, although it was Masuaku who was given his marching orders after he picked up a second booking:

Per Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian, the left-back could consider himself unlucky to be dismissed:

Despite the red card, Villa were unable to apply significant pressure to the West Ham goal. Jack Grealish was the man who came closest, but he couldn't convert a pinpoint cross three minutes from time.

Both teams had penalty appeals in stoppage time, although they were each waved away by Mike Dean.

Weekend Review

The biggest story of the Premier League weekend saw Norwich City spring a huge surprise to get the better of City at a raucous Carrow Road.

The Canaries capitalised on a below-par display from the champions, but played some excellent football of their own. The team Twitter account shared some of the best segments of play from the famous win:

As for City, manager Pep Guardiola would have been disappointed by the manner in which his team played, as they made a number of basic errors in defence. Per ESPN FC, it's been a long time since he suffered defeat against a team new to the top flight:

The loss for the champions means they trail Liverpool by five points after as many games, as the Reds continued their perfect start to the season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp watched his team fall behind early on after a brilliant goal from Jetro Willems for Newcastle. However, they never looked in danger of losing the game, with Sadio Mane's brace and a goal for Mohamed Salah giving them the three points.

The individual display of the weekend arguably came from Chelsea's Tammy Abraham though, as he netted three times in the team's 5-2 trouncing of Wolves:

Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori were also on the scoresheet for the Blues, as the team continues to make strides under Frank Lampard.

Tottenham Hotspur also got back to winning ways, as two goals from Heung-min Son helped them to a handsome 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.