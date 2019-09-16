Premier League Table: Final Week 5 2019 Standings, Results and Week 6 Fixtures

Premier League Table: Final Week 5 2019 Standings, Results and Week 6 FixturesSeptember 16, 2019
West Ham United missed out on the chance to go third in the Premier League on Monday, as they played out a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa at Villa Park.
The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the second period when Arthur Masuaku was issued a second yellow card. However, the newly promoted outfit were unable to capitalise on their man advantage in the latter stages, with clear-cut chances at a premium in an even contest.
Earlier this weekend, Liverpool opened up a five-point gap at the top of the table, as they beat Newcastle United and Manchester City lost to recently promoted Norwich City.
Here are the results from Week 5 and the updated standings, as well as a recap of the best of the action from the weekend fixtures.
Premier League 2019-20 - Week 5 Results
Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United
Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Burnley
Manchester United 1-0 Leicester City
Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Crystal Palace
Sheffield United 0-1 Southampton
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-5 Chelsea
Norwich City 3-2 Manchester City
Bournemouth 3-1 Everton
Watford 2-2 Arsenal
Aston Villa 0-0 West Ham United
Week 6 Fixtures
Friday, September 20
8 p.m. - Southampton vs. Bournemouth
Saturday, September 21
12:30 p.m. - Leicester vs. Tottenham
3 p.m. - Burnley vs. Norwich City
3 p.m. - Everton vs. Sheffield United
3 p.m. - Manchester City vs. Watford
5:30 p.m. - Newcastle United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Sunday, September 22
2 p.m. - West Ham United vs. Manchester United
2 p.m. - Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
4 p.m. - Arsenal vs. Aston Villa
4 p.m. - Chelsea vs. Liverpool
Premier League Standings (Games played, goal difference, points)
1. Liverpool: 5, +11, 15
2. Manchester City: 5, +10, 10
3. Tottenham Hotspur: 5, +5, 8
4. Manchester United: 5, +4, 8
5. Leicester City: 5, +2, 8
6. Chelsea: 5, 0, 8
7. Arsenal: 5, 0, 8
8. West Ham United: 5, -1, 8
9. Bournemouth: 5, -1, 7
10. Southampton: 5, -1, 7
11. Everton: 5, -2, 7
12. Crystal Palace: 5, -3, 7
13. Norwich City: 5, -3, 6
14. Burnley: 5, -1, 5
15. Sheffield United: 5, -1, 5
16. Brighton & Hove Albion: 5, -3, 5
17. Aston Villa: 5, -2, 4
18. Newcastle United: 5, -4, 4
19. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 5, -4, 3
20. Watford: 5, -6, 2
Monday Recap
Although there were no goals in the first period, the match at Villa Park was not without incident before the break.
The biggest flashpoint came between two Villa players, when Tyrone Mings and Anwar El Ghazi came head-to-head after an on-field disagreement:
Sky Sports MNF @SkySportsMNF
Team-mates coming head-to-head... 📺 Watch on Sky Sports Premier League 📱 Follow #AVLWHU here: https://t.co/giKMC8zQSK 📲 Download the @SkySports app! https://t.co/AXHNjK3Sov
Per Matt Maher of the Express & Star, there was a brief VAR check for a possible red card after the incident:
matt maher @mjmarr_star
Row between El Ghazi and Mings. Winger sticks his face into his team-mate. Seems like there may have been a VAR check (though nothing announced here as per) for a possible red card.
In terms of chances, the best went to the home side. Wesley missed the target with a close-range header before Lukasz Fabianski sprang into action twice to keep Villa out. Meanwhile, West Ham captain Mark Noble was lucky to escape a second yellow card after he went down under minimal contact.
In the second period, the visitors were reduced to 10 men, although it was Masuaku who was given his marching orders after he picked up a second booking:
Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL
🔴 Red card for Masuaku... 📺 Watch on Sky Sports Premier League 📱 Follow #AVLWHU here: https://t.co/CdFhdwwsh4 📲 Download the @SkySports app! https://t.co/gd5UQBfTOt
Per Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian, the left-back could consider himself unlucky to be dismissed:
Despite the red card, Villa were unable to apply significant pressure to the West Ham goal. Jack Grealish was the man who came closest, but he couldn't convert a pinpoint cross three minutes from time.
Both teams had penalty appeals in stoppage time, although they were each waved away by Mike Dean.
Weekend Review
The biggest story of the Premier League weekend saw Norwich City spring a huge surprise to get the better of City at a raucous Carrow Road.
The Canaries capitalised on a below-par display from the champions, but played some excellent football of their own. The team Twitter account shared some of the best segments of play from the famous win:
Norwich City FC @NorwichCityFC
Beating the press by sticking to our philosophy... 🤗👏 #ncfc https://t.co/16bSPQI7r1
As for City, manager Pep Guardiola would have been disappointed by the manner in which his team played, as they made a number of basic errors in defence. Per ESPN FC, it's been a long time since he suffered defeat against a team new to the top flight:
ESPN FC @ESPNFC
Pep Guardiola has been defeated in the league by a newly promoted team for the first time since Real Sociedad beat Barcelona in April 2011. https://t.co/ZBY64hpqpG
The loss for the champions means they trail Liverpool by five points after as many games, as the Reds continued their perfect start to the season.
Manager Jurgen Klopp watched his team fall behind early on after a brilliant goal from Jetro Willems for Newcastle. However, they never looked in danger of losing the game, with Sadio Mane's brace and a goal for Mohamed Salah giving them the three points.
The individual display of the weekend arguably came from Chelsea's Tammy Abraham though, as he netted three times in the team's 5-2 trouncing of Wolves:
Tammy Abraham @tammyabraham
First hattrick for @ChelseaFC ⚽️⚽️⚽️ 3 points on the road. Thank you God 🙏🏾 cmonnnn boyssss! https://t.co/lw9Kr8pavu
Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori were also on the scoresheet for the Blues, as the team continues to make strides under Frank Lampard.
Tottenham Hotspur also got back to winning ways, as two goals from Heung-min Son helped them to a handsome 4-0 win over Crystal Palace.
