Does Shaun Alexander Deserve Your 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

Shaun Alexander was one of the greatest players in Seattle Seahawks franchise history. Alexander dominated the league in 2005, earning MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, among other accolades.

Watch the video above to see the case for his selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. To cast your vote for who belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, head to the official website.

    

